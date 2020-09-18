HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 18, 2020

Bloggytown

New Florida law will shrink Medicaid waiting list

Posted By on Fri, Sep 18, 2020 at 9:28 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JOHNS HOPKINS ALL CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital/Facebook
Nearly 60,000 poor, disabled and elderly residents are on a waiting list for placement in Florida’s Medicaid managed long-term care program. But the number of people on the list will be drastically reduced in the coming months.

The Legislature this year passed a law to ensure that the list only includes the names of residents who are most at risk of nursing-home placement and that people with “low priority” scores will not go on the list. Of the 59,259 people on the list, only about 1,562 are considered in the high-risk category, according to Rebecca Roberts, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.



Meanwhile, the Agency for Health Care Administration on Thursday held a workshop to discuss changes the state will need to make to rules to comply with the new law but did not make a draft proposal available before the meeting.

Devona Pickle, the agency’s administrator for managed care policy and contract development who chaired the meeting, said she hopes to have a draft proposal available for public review before the state schedules a hearing on the changes. Pickle said it generally takes the state about nine months to implement new rules.

Miriam Harmatz, executive director of the Florida Health Justice Project, noted the law does not include a definition of “low priority” scores and asked whether a definition would be included in the new rule.

“It would be our intention to define it in the rule,” Pickle said. Harmatz also inquired about written notifications that the state would send to people with low priority scores and whether the notices would advise residents that they could challenge the scores. Harmatz said her organization would like to see the rule address those issues. “So noted,” Pickle said.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man misquotes 'A Bug's Life,' after getting booted from Disney World for not wearing a mask Read More

  2. Man dies after falling from Icon Park's Starflyer attraction Read More

  3. Old Town announces series of spooky drive-in movies in October to celebrate Halloween Read More

  4. Florida Senators Rubio and Scott pushing to keep daylight-saving time Read More

  5. Winter Park's Albin Polasek Museum announces 'Robert Reedy: Revival' exhibition set for November Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation