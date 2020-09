Winter Park's Albin Polasek Museum announces 'Robert Reedy: Revival' exhibition set for November

click image Photo courtesy Robert Reedy

'P51' by Robert Reedy

Winter Park's Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens on Thursday announced their next exhibition,, set to open on Nov. 3.The exhibition will be a broad sampling of the work of longtime Orlando artist and academic Reedy across a range of media – painting, sculpture, ceramics, metalwork, collage – and the pieces are idiosyncratic, affecting and personal, oft informed by his own Mississippi roots. He even makes teapots! “This exhibition offers a look into the creative mind of Robert Reedy. We are delighted to exhibit a selection of his work, demonstrating his mastery of various mediums,” said Polasek Museum curator Emily Coughlan in a press release.runs from Nov. 3-April 11, 2021 at the Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens.will also be available to view online.More information on the Polasek Museum can be found here