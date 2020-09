Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Sept. 17

click to enlarge

While there will be a limited Halloween Horror Night's run at Universal Orlando and Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens, your best local scream this year allows you to stay in your car. - LINK A 140-year-old former railroad depot in Sanford is the latest spot to grab a delicious meal.Henry's Depot, named after railroad tycoon Henry Plant, has now opened to the delight of food-conscious folk.Complete with a bar in the caboose, Henry's Depot has it all! - LINK If you were looking at car rental numbers in Central Florida, you'd think tourism was on the rebound, but there's plenty more to Orlando's comeback story. - LINK