The Gist

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Sept. 17

Posted By on Thu, Sep 17, 2020 at 7:57 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

This Drive Thru Haunt Is Everything in 2020



While there will be a limited Halloween Horror Night's run at Universal Orlando and Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens, your best local scream this year allows you to stay in your car. - LINK

A 140-year-old former railroad depot in Sanford is the latest spot to grab a delicious meal.

Henry's Depot, named after railroad tycoon Henry Plant, has now opened to the delight of food-conscious folk.

Complete with a bar in the caboose, Henry's Depot has it all! - LINK

If you were looking at car rental numbers in Central Florida, you'd think tourism was on the rebound, but there's plenty more to Orlando's comeback story. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

