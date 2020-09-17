HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 17, 2020

The Gist

Holiday event Light Up UCF canceled this year

Posted By on Thu, Sep 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY LIGHT UP UCF
  • Photo courtesy Light Up UCF
The annual holiday celebration Light Up UCF is canceled this year due coronavirus-related health and safety concerns.

A brief statement posted to the Light UP UCF website on Thursday read:



We regret to inform our Orlando community that due to ongoing public health and safety concerns and uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the tough decision has been made to not hold Light Up UCF this year. The safety and well-being of our guests, employees, partners, and vendors remain our number one priority as we navigate through these times.

The popular festival of lights, rides, music, and (yes) ice skating was a local holiday staple. But the decision is not a complete surprise given that Disney has already canceled their Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Candlelight Processional, pointing the way towards more cancellations of holiday entertainment going forward.



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man misquotes 'A Bug's Life,' after getting booted from Disney World for not wearing a mask Read More

  2. Man dies after falling from Icon Park's Starflyer attraction Read More

  3. Old Town announces series of spooky drive-in movies in October to celebrate Halloween Read More

  4. Florida considers hiring same firm behind state unemployment website to build Medicaid system Read More

  5. Conservative gun-rights activist breaks UCF COVID-19 policy, student protesters assaulted Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation