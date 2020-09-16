HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The Gist

SeaWorld to screen scary seasonal cinema at 'Flicks and Frights' drive-in events

Posted By on Wed, Sep 16, 2020 at 12:20 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SEAWORLD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy SeaWorld/Facebook
SeaWorld Orlando is continuing the drive-in movie nights it has been hosting since earlier this summer, but with a Halloween twist.

The new 'Flicks & Frights' series will be a regular weekend occurrence starting this Saturday and running through Halloween night, with scary movies screened in the SeaWorld parking lot.



F&F airs a more family-friendly film earlier in the evening and then a real nail-biter as a late show on the same night. (The Purge this close to the election! The Exorcist on theme park property!)

The full rundown of films are as follows:

Sept. 19
Hotel Transylvania
IT

Sept. 26
Ghostbusters

Oct. 2
Frankenweenie
The Purge

Oct. 10
Beetlejuice
Psycho

Oct. 17
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Corpse Bride

Oct. 23
Scream

Oct. 24
Casper
The Exorcist

Oct. 30
Friday the 13th

Oct. 31
Hocus Pocus
Halloween

Admission to Flicks & Frights is $40 per vehicle. Concessions are provided from local food tracks. For more information on screening times and purchasing tickets, visit here.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man dies after falling from Icon Park's Starflyer attraction Read More

  2. Old Town announces series of spooky drive-in movies in October to celebrate Halloween Read More

  3. Conservative gun-rights activist breaks UCF COVID-19 policy, student protesters assaulted Read More

  4. Halloween Horror Nights returns from the grave – kind of – with two haunted houses open this weekend only Read More

  5. New ride technology could finally bring mountain-style coasters to Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation