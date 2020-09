SeaWorld to screen scary seasonal cinema at 'Flicks and Frights' drive-in events

click image Photo courtesy SeaWorld/Facebook

SeaWorld Orlando is continuing the drive-in movie nights it has been hosting since earlier this summer, but with a Halloween twist.The new 'Flicks & Frights' series will be a regular weekend occurrence starting this Saturday and running through Halloween night, with scary movies screened in the SeaWorld parking lot.F&F airs a more family-friendly film earlier in the evening and then a real nail-biter as a late show on the same night. (this close to the election!on theme park property!)The full rundown of films are as follows:Admission to Flicks & Frights is $40 per vehicle. Concessions are provided from local food tracks. For more information on screening times and purchasing tickets, visit here.