SeaWorld to screen scary seasonal cinema at 'Flicks and Frights' drive-in events

SeaWorld Orlando is continuing the drive-in movie nights it has been hosting since earlier this summer, but with a Halloween twist.
The new 'Flicks & Frights' series will be a regular weekend occurrence starting this Saturday and running through Halloween night, with scary movies screened in the SeaWorld parking lot.
F&F airs a more family-friendly film earlier in the evening and then a real nail-biter as a late show on the same night. (The Purge
this close to the election! The Exorcist
on theme park property!)
The full rundown of films are as follows:
Sept. 19
Hotel Transylvania
IT
Sept. 26
Ghostbusters
Oct. 2
Frankenweenie
The Purge
Oct. 10
Beetlejuice
Psycho
Oct. 17
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Corpse Bride
Oct. 23
Scream
Oct. 24
Casper
The Exorcist
Oct. 30
Friday the 13th
Oct. 31
Hocus Pocus
Halloween
Admission to Flicks & Frights is $40 per vehicle. Concessions are provided from local food tracks. For more information on screening times and purchasing tickets, visit here.
