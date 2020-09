Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

Tragedy early yesterday at Orlando's popular Icon Park.A young worker testing the Starflyer was more than 200 feet in the air when he fell to his death. - LINK If you're running out of things to watch at home, Disney+ has your back.Starting with a partnership between Disney, National Geographic, and our very own Animal Kingdom! - LINK Former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been doing some real soul searching since losing to Ron DeSantis two years ago.Forced into rehab, Gillum spoke candidly to NBC's Tamara Hall. - LINK Thanks to some new technology, Florida may soon be home to real authentic mountain roller coasters. - LINK