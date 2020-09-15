HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Kona Poké to open Express location at Orlando's Quantum Leap Winery

Posted By on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY KONA POKÉ EXPRESS
  • Photo courtesy Kona Poké Express
Florida restaurant chain Kona Poké announced the upcoming opening of an "Express" location at Orlando's Quantum Leap Winery set for later this year.

This soon-to-be-opened Express will be Kona's third Central Florida outpost, joining full-service locations in Lake Mary and Sanford, and the first location near downtown and Mills 50.



Though a more stripped-down affair than their brick-and-mortar restaurants, Kona Poké Express will still be open daily at the "sustainable winery" Quantum and offer Kona's full menu, including poké bowls bursting with sushi-grade fish and a multiplicity of toppings, soup, salads and Mochi ice cream.

click to enlarge kona_pok_express_photo_2.jpeg

“Our Kona Poké Express concept allows us to feed even more customers our phenomenal, fresh and delicious food fast and with ease, which is essential in today’s complex climate," said Kona Poké owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III in a joint press statement. We look forward to continuing to secure many more Express locations throughout Florida in the future.”

Kona Poké Express will open in late 2020.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

