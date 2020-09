Kona Poké to open Express location at Orlando's Quantum Leap Winery

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Kona Poké Express

Florida restaurant chain Kona Poké announced the upcoming opening of an "Express" location at Orlando's Quantum Leap Winery set for later this year.This soon-to-be-opened Express will be Kona's third Central Florida outpost, joining full-service locations in Lake Mary and Sanford, and the first location near downtown and Mills 50.Though a more stripped-down affair than their brick-and-mortar restaurants, Kona Poké Express will still be open daily at the "sustainable winery" Quantum and offer Kona's full menu, including poké bowls bursting with sushi-grade fish and a multiplicity of toppings, soup, salads and Mochi ice cream.“Our Kona Poké Express concept allows us to feed even more customers our phenomenal, fresh and delicious food fast and with ease, which is essential in today’s complex climate," said Kona Poké owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III in a joint press statement. We look forward to continuing to secure many more Express locations throughout Florida in the future.”Kona Poké Express will open in late 2020.