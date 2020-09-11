HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, September 11, 2020

The Fuddruckers chain is being dissolved. What does that mean for the Orlando locations?

Posted By on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 11:26 AM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA FUDDRUCKERS.COM
  • screengrab via Fuddruckers.com
Yes, the parent company of Fuddruckers has announced plans to liquidate. But no, that doesn't necessarily mean the three Orlando-area locations will close.

"WE ARE OPEN!" is the message being pushed hard on Fuddruckers' website right now (see photos above and below), even though the board of directors for Luby's, Fuddruckers’ Houston-based parent company, voted this week to dissolve the chain.



CultureMap Houston reports that it may be possible for Luby's to find a buyer, but claims the more likely scenario involves the chain closing its restaurants. But according to some franchise owners, this move won’t affect their restaurants. The Miami Herald quotes Marcelo Andres Montalvan, who owns five South Florida Fuddruckers, as saying “Our five locations will continue operating as normal.” (Despite repeated attempts we have not reached our local franchise owners, but we will update this story if we hear back from them.)

Magic Brands, the previous owner of the Fuddruckers chain, sold it to Luby’s in 2010. So it may be safe to assume that Fuddruckers will find another buyer ... but you might want to stop by and grab a fresh-never-frozen elk burger sooner than later, just in case.
click to enlarge FUDDRCUKERS.COM POP-UP SEPT. 11, 2020
  • Fuddrcukers.com pop-up Sept. 11, 2020



