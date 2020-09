Scream at the uncaring gods at the Nook on Robinson next week

click image Photo courtesy the Nook on Robinson/Facebook

It's always a pleasure to match our readers with events that we think are relevant to our present moment, so with that in mind, you should know that Milk District Bar the Nook on Robinson is hosting an outdoor event next week with a satisfying and simple premise: scream at the sky until you go hoarse.On Sunday, Sept. 20, from 3 p.m. to 3:01 p.m. , the Nook invites you to gather in their outside parking lot for one glorious minute at mass catharsis. Scream at whatever you wish: uncaring gods who have abandoned us, an inept state and federal government (who has abandoned us), the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 in general, the ridiculous heat you will be experiencing courtesy of climate change, it's dealer's choice really.Masks are required, and according to the organizers, you will be made to leave if you remove yours.This event will also mark the debut of ice scream (as in "i scream, you scream …") on the Nook's menu.