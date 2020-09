Pulse-inspired 'Disarm Hate' documentary to screen at the Orlando Film Festival in October

click to enlarge The cast of 'Disarm Hate'

The Orlando Film Festival has selected the documentaryas part of its slate of films for this October's fest.is a doc and travelogue that follows a group of LGBTQ+ activists on an RV journey from Lost Angeles to a massive gun-control rally in Washington D.C. in the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting.There are some pretty big names involved in this production. The inimitable Harvey Fierstein narrates the film, and trans activist Ashlee Marie Preston is both cast member and Executive Producer.“I am honored and humbled to have my film be included in the Orlando Film Festival. Though bittersweet, it is apropos to be a part of this community since the Pulse Nightclub massacre was the reason why I wanted to make this film” said director Julianna Brudek in a press statement. “I hope thatwill give comfort to the family, friends, and those affected by this brutal hate crime and remind them that we are all one community standing together against hate, gun violence, and terrorism.”The Orlando Film Festival happens on Oct. 15-22. The full schedule for the festival will be unveiled on Sept. 14.Watch the trailer forbelow.

DISARM HATE TRAILER 2020 from Rugged Entertainment on Vimeo.