HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 11, 2020

The Gist

Pulse-inspired 'Disarm Hate' documentary to screen at the Orlando Film Festival in October

Posted By on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge THE CAST OF 'DISARM HATE'
  • The cast of 'Disarm Hate'
The Orlando Film Festival has selected the documentary Disarm Hate as part of its slate of films for this October's fest.

Disarm Hate is a doc and travelogue that follows a group of LGBTQ+ activists on an RV journey from Lost Angeles to a massive gun-control rally in Washington D.C. in the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting.



There are some pretty big names involved in this production. The inimitable Harvey Fierstein narrates the film, and trans activist Ashlee Marie Preston is both cast member and Executive Producer.

“I am honored and humbled to have my film be included in the Orlando Film Festival. Though bittersweet, it is apropos to be a part of this community since the Pulse Nightclub massacre was the reason why I wanted to make this film” said director Julianna Brudek in a press statement. “I hope that Disarm Hate will give comfort to the family, friends, and those affected by this brutal hate crime and remind them that we are all one community standing together against hate, gun violence, and terrorism.”

The Orlando Film Festival happens on Oct. 15-22. The full schedule for the festival will be unveiled on Sept. 14.

Watch the trailer for Disarm Hate below.

DISARM HATE TRAILER 2020 from Rugged Entertainment on Vimeo.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man impersonating police officer pulls over off-duty Orlando cop Read More

  2. Disney and Universal both hit capacity over the Labor Day weekend, but big holiday events still got the axe Read More

  3. Osceola County's Wild Florida announces massive expansion, more than doubling in size Read More

  4. Airbnb cracks down on Florida 'party houses' in Orange County and statewide Read More

  5. Florida bars and breweries can reopen on Monday at reduced capacity Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation