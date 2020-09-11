HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, September 11, 2020

Orlando Fringe Festival wants your input – you can help by taking their survey

Posted By on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge Ben Lamoureux in 'Mean Gays' - PHOTO BY ASHLEIGH ANN GARDNER
  • Photo by Ashleigh Ann Gardner
  • Ben Lamoureux in 'Mean Gays'
Good morning, artists! We got a message from Orlando Fringe HQ today that we wanted to pass along — they are looking for input from theater artists far and wide to assess the festival's inclusivity.
Orlando Fringe is on a mission to gather information from artists in our community and around the world. Whether or not you've participated in Orlando Fringe in the past, we would love your input on how we can make our Festival inclusive and accessible to all artists. Please take a few moments to complete this anonymous survey and share with your friends and fellow artists. The more responses we get, the better we can serve our arts community. Thank you!

Take the survey!



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Every little bit helps.

