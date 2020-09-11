Friday, September 11, 2020
Florida bars and breweries can reopen on Monday at reduced capacity
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 8:44 AM
Photo courtesy the Falcon/Facebook
The Falcon in Thornton Park
Bars and breweries in Florida will be allowed to reopen effective this Monday, Sept. 14, at 50 percent capacity, via the (electronic) mouth of Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears.
DBPR head Beshears tweeted on Thursday night
– policy via Twitter sure is fun – that the Executive Order that closed down Florida bars since the end of June would be rescinded starting next week.
Beshears – dubbed the "Grim Reaper
" of business licenses by Desantis a few months back – had attended a roundtable discussion with DeSantis and restaurant owners in For Myers on Thursday afternoon.
No indication was given at that event about any major policy changes, other than DeSantis uttering the vaguely Trumpian "stay tuned"
about bars reopening. And then this surprise tweet dropped.
As of Thursday night, no further details have been offered on this major policy shift. One question we'd imagine weighing on the minds of many bar owners in Orlando and all around the state is if they can get refunds on the food-service licenses the state pushed as a reopening option
in August and early September.
Tags: Bars, Breweries, Florida, Orlando, Reopen, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Halsey Beshears, Safety, Small Business, Ron DeSantis, Limited Capacity, Image
