HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

The Gist

Orlando Ballet doc 'Sur Les Pointes' to screen at Cannes Short Film Festival

Posted By on Wed, Sep 9, 2020 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge 'SUR LES POINTES'
  • 'Sur Les Pointes'
The short film Sur Les Pointes, a documentary created by Full Sail graduates and faculty about the Orlando Ballet, has been selected for screening as part of the Cannes Short Film Festival this month.

Produced and directed by Full Sail alumnus Nehir Onay, the film follows the "journey of Orlando Ballet and Creative Director Robert Hill" through six minutes of gorgeously filmed performance and behind-the-footage.



It's a peek behind the curtain at the creative process of Hill, with a particular focus on the Bailamos! event at the Dr. Phillips Center in 2019.

Sur Les Pointes will be screened virtually as part of Cannes Short Film Festival from Sept. 13-21 as a block with two other documentaries here.



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld's latest round of layoffs fuel rumors and talks of unionizing Read More

  2. Orlando Congresswoman Val Demings introduces bill to allow LGBTQ+ people to donate blood Read More

  3. Local flight attendants and airline workers to hold demonstration in front of Sen. Marco Rubio's office on Wednesday Read More

  4. Disney and Universal both hit capacity over the Labor Day weekend, but big holiday events still got the axe Read More

  5. Mamak Asian Street Food opening second Orlando location near UCF Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation