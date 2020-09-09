Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Orlando Ballet doc 'Sur Les Pointes' to screen at Cannes Short Film Festival
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Sep 9, 2020 at 11:57 AM
The short film Sur Les Pointes
, a documentary created by Full Sail graduates and faculty about the Orlando Ballet, has been selected for screening as part of the Cannes Short Film Festival this month.
Produced and directed by Full Sail alumnus Nehir Onay, the film follows the "journey of Orlando Ballet and Creative Director Robert Hill" through six minutes of gorgeously filmed performance and behind-the-footage.
It's a peek behind the curtain at the creative process of Hill, with a particular focus on the Bailamos!
event at the Dr. Phillips Center in 2019.
Sur Les Pointes
will be screened virtually as part of Cannes Short Film Festival from Sept. 13-21 as a block with two other documentaries here.
