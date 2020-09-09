HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

FusionFest returns to Downtown Orlando in November

Wed, Sep 9, 2020

FusionFest – the annual showcase for the many cultures and artforms that make Central Florida so vibrant – is returning to Downtown Orlando on Thanksgiving weekend.

FusionFest, as with every year, promises music, film, dance, food, art, fashion, spoken word and interactive activities from all around the world, courtesy of a hard-working curatorial team.



The outdoor festival is set to take place in, on and around the Seneff Arts Plaza in front of the Dr. Phillips Center and Orlando City Hall Commons Plaza on the Saturday and Sunday of the long holiday weekend.

“When you see a festival the size of FusionFest, it is easy to think that this is a corporate effort, but it isn’t,” said FusionFest Chief Instigator Terry Olson and Business and Development Manager Thali Sugisawa in a joint press statement. “There is a Steering Committee in place of over 40 people representing many different cultures, ethnicities and communities. Representation matters and FusionFest has it in mind since day one.”

FusionFest organizers will be running the event according to CDC guidelines and research into best practices locally. Some of the safety measures in place include social distancing applied to tables and queues, temperature checks for all involved, masks required for everyone participating in the Fest (face coverings will be made available for attendees), and hand sanitizer stations will be scattered throughout the site.

Artist, vendor and volunteer applications are open until Oct. 1. Apply here.

FusionFest happens on Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 28-29. The event is free, but "VIP Passports" are available for $25,


