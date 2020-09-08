HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Sep 8, 2020 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

The Theme Park Industry Takes Another Hit



It's been such a rough year for the theme park industry and now their over-the-top annual convention has been canceled due to COVID-19.

What happens next? - LINK

We know they're using plasma from people who "had" Covid-19 to treat who currently "have" it, however is it effective?

Dr. Fauci weighs in. - LINK

If you see a shark what should you do? Head the other way, right?

Unfortunately that wasn't what one local guy did. Instead, he accepted a challenge that ended up costing him a lot more than just money! - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

