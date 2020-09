Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today. It's been such a rough year for the theme park industry and now their over-the-top annual convention has been canceled due to COVID-19.What happens next? - LINK We know they're using plasma from people who "had" Covid-19 to treat who currently "have" it, however is it effective?Dr. Fauci weighs in. - LINK If you see a shark what should you do? Head the other way, right?Unfortunately that wasn't what one local guy did. Instead, he accepted a challenge that ended up costing him a lot more than just money! - LINK