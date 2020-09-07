Monday, September 7, 2020
Local indie-rocker Tierney Tough to play 'No Place Like Home' livestream with John Vanderslice this week
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Sep 7, 2020 at 10:15 PM
Photo by John Deeb courtesy Tierney Tough/Facebook
Pauses frontperson Tierney Tough
has been a bit quiet of late, but now she's back with a stellar cover of a British punk gem and the announcement of her first – solo or otherwise – livestream performance set for this week.
Tough released on Bandcamp
a version of the Buzzcocks' seminal pop-punk anthem "Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)" reimagined as a wistful piano-vocal slow-burner.
On Thursday of this week, Tough will team up with singer-songwriter John Vanderslice – who she's stared a stage with before
– for an edition of the "No Place Like Home" streaming performance series.
Every installment of No Place Like Home
raises funds for a different music venue in California's Bay Area, and Thursday's show will benefit San Francisco's Lost Church
.
No Place Like Home
featuring John Vanderslice and Tierney Tough happens on the internet Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10 p.m. (our time). The show can be streamed on Facebook
or YouTube
. It's free to watch, but remember to donate.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
