Local indie-rocker Tierney Tough to play 'No Place Like Home' livestream with John Vanderslice this week

Pauses frontperson Tierney Tough has been a bit quiet of late, but now she's back with a stellar cover of a British punk gem and the announcement of her first – solo or otherwise – livestream performance set for this week.Tough released on Bandcamp a version of the Buzzcocks' seminal pop-punk anthem "Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)" reimagined as a wistful piano-vocal slow-burner.On Thursday of this week, Tough will team up with singer-songwriter John Vanderslice – who she's stared a stage with before – for an edition of the "No Place Like Home" streaming performance series.Every installment of No Place Like Home raises funds for a different music venue in California's Bay Area, and Thursday's show will benefit San Francisco's Lost Church No Place Like Home featuring John Vanderslice and Tierney Tough happens on the internet Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10 p.m. (our time). The show can be streamed on Facebook or YouTube . It's free to watch, but remember to donate.