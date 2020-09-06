HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Sunday, September 6, 2020

The Heard

Local noise-rockers TTN unleash new album 'Standardization'

Posted By on Sun, Sep 6, 2020 at 6:16 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray
Local electro-noise band TTN – a self-described "industrial wall of interstellar sound" – last week unveiled new album Standardization, released through Illuminated Paths.

TTN – a ferocious mix of metallic discordance, live drum programming and synths – have been familiar faces in the Orlando underground since 2015, playing venues like Uncle Lou's and the Nook on Robinson regularly, releasing albums on Illuminated Paths and even heading out on an East Coast tour with OhTwo in 2018.



The band, along with much of Orlando's music scene, were sidelined for most 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down venues and gatherings.

TTN used their downtime well, adding longtime Orlando music outlier Argus Faux to the fold – introducing a new dimension to a previously instrumental sound – and putting the finishing touches on an album recorded with OhTwo beatmaker Byson – the band praises his "attention to detail and impeccable work ethic" – starting in autumn of last year.

Standardization is evidence of a band in flux, crafting a more careful and focused sound that is leaner and, yes, heavier, reminding Orlando Weekly of Faith No More or a less nihilistic Ministry circa Psalm 69.

"Prepare for assimilation," the band says.

Stream, download or buy the physical version of Standardization below …



_
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

