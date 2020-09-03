Thursday, September 3, 2020
Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream unveils September flavors Midnight Crunch and Reverse Ore-Dough
By Matthew Moyer
Matthew Moyer
Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream
Midnight Crunch.
in Audubon Park has unveiled two new flavors for September to cool you down for the balance of this summer: Midnight Crunch and the "limited edition" Reverse Ore-Dough.
Midnight Crunch – a mix of dark chocolate peanut butter ice cream with fudge and Butterfinger pieces – will be available all month. But Reverse Ore-Dough – chocolate ice cream, golden Oreos, chocolate cookie dough and white chocolate chips – will only be offered for one day, Monday, Sept. 21.
Additionally, Kelly's is bringing back four exclusive flavors from days of yore for September – Unicorn Tracks, German Chocolate Cake, Cherry Walnut and Rose Jam.
