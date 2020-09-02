HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Bloggytown

Former Volusia County music teacher to lead Florida’s top teachers union

Posted By on Wed, Sep 2, 2020 at 4:20 PM

click to enlarge Andrew Spar - PHOTO VIA ANDREW SPAR/TWITTER
  • Photo via Andrew Spar/Twitter
  • Andrew Spar
Florida’s top teachers union got a new leader Tuesday after its president for the past two years, Fedrick Ingram, was elected secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers.

The Florida Education Association announced Vice President Andrew Spar, a former music teacher in Volusia County, will serve as president of the 150,000-member organization until a 2021 union election, and Secretary-Treasurer Carole Gauronskas will be vice president. Gauronskas was an exceptional student education paraprofessional at Ketterlinus Elementary School in St. Augustine.



An interim secretary-treasurer will need to be selected. Ingram, a former Miami-Dade County teacher of the year, music educator and band director, will move to Washington, D.C. for the national role. The results of an American Federation of Teachers election were announced Tuesday.
The change in leadership comes as the FEA joins the Orange County teachers union challenging Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's mandate that schools reopen. tweet this
“This is a bittersweet moment for me. It’s hard to leave my leadership role in FEA and the state I love,” Ingram said in a prepared statement. “But I leave Florida’s educators and students in good hands, and I’m excited about my new role at AFT and the work that this band teacher will take to a larger stage.”

The change in leadership comes as the FEA and the Orange County teachers union remain embroiled in a court fight challenging an order issued by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran that mandated schools reopen brick-and-mortar classrooms five days a week amid the coronavirus pandemic. The unions contend the order violated the Florida Constitution’s guarantee to “safe” and “secure” public schools.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video footage released of hunt for man camping at abandoned Disney theme park Read More

  2. Federal lost wages assistance approved for Florida's unemployed Read More

  3. As Disney works to address racism in park properties, fans speak up about the lack of diversity in company leadership Read More

  4. The recent NBA player protests at WDW are just the latest history-making events at the resort Read More

  5. Central Florida artist Haley McCormick's 'Felt' fiber art exhibition to finally open this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation