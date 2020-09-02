HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The Gist

Bazaar Botanica Market promises a plethora of local oddities, arts, crafts and plants this month

Posted By on Wed, Sep 2, 2020 at 5:11 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BAZAAR BOTANIC MARKET/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Bazaar Botanic Market/Facebook
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. is set to host the outdoor Bazaar Botanica Market later in September. And it promises to be a one-stop open-air shop for Florida-centric oddities, plants, local arts and crafts and more.

The September iteration of this monthly market boasts over 30 local vendors and artists tabling their wares, along with food trucks, live music from Jeremy Hagen and, naturally, libations courtesy Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company. (And we swear we saw a coffin-shaped terrarium while browsing the galleries on their Facebook page.)



Masks are required and the organizers asks that you practice social distancing along CDC guidelines.

The Bazaar Botanica is on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 1-6 p.m. at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Admission is free.



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

