Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Gov. DeSantis extends Florida eviction moratorium for another month late Monday night

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 12:18 PM

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY FOX 35/ORLANDO
  • Screen capture courtesy Fox 35/Orlando
Gov. Ron DeSantis has again extended the state's moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, again waiting until the absolute last minute – mere hours before said moratorium was set to expire on Monday night, before extending it.

DeSantis extended his executive order for another month, until Oct. 1, for the fifth time yesterday. Once again, he did it again, as the clock ticked down to expiration.



Despite DeSantis' extension, the wording on the executive order was changed back on Aug. 1, narrowing protections and effectively green-lighting landlords to begin filing eviction cases in Orange County courts. Hundreds have since been filed.

Locally, Orange County government launched an Eviction Diversion Program on Aug. 25, with $20 million in CARES Act funds going towards economic relief for renters and landlords. Applications for this program appear to be still open here.



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

