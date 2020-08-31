HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, August 31, 2020

Orlando event spaces to be lit red on Tuesday to highlight their economic plight

click image PHOTO COURTESY DR. PHILLIPS CENTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center/Facebook
Nearly 1,500 building across the country – including many here in Orlando – will "go red" with red lighting on Tuesday night, Sept. 1, from 9 p.m. to midnight. The dramatic lighting scheme is meant to highlight the current economic plight of live event spaces and the people who work in them.

The action, spearheaded by We Make Events North America, is meant to send a strong "red alert" signal as to the financial health and viability of event spaces that have been shuttered since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The endgame is to again spotlight the RESTART Act legislation – offering financial relief to venues and industry workers – that is currently languishing while the U.S. Senate is in recess.

Participating buildings in Orlando include: Amway Center, Camping World Stadium, CCR Solutions, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Empire Building, Exploria Stadium, the Abbey, the Waverly, and 200 South Orange Avenue (formerly SunTrust Tower).



