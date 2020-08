Busch Gardens will bring back Bier Fest in September with new safety measures

click image Photo courtesy Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced on Monday morning that its annual Bier Fest will return, but with significantly less crowds.Beginning every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 12-Nov. 15, guests can explore 16 Bier Fest cabins spread out across Busch Gardens’ open-air festival, which will include limited-capacity, modified food and beverage serving procedures and contact-free transaction options, says the theme park.The festival, now in its third year, will also highlight a menu of new beer-inspired dishes, like Mojo-roasted heritage pork pub chip nachos, Sam Adams OctoberFest braised short ribs and New England IPA drunken shrimp tacos, Yuengling’s Black & Tan chocolate cupcakes, and Mojo roasted heritage pork pub chip nachos and loaded mac and cheese with Budweiser cheese sauce.Sampler Lanyards start at $32.99, and include a five-sample punch card. Pass member discounts are also available. More info can be found here