Watch the premiere of Orlando rapper Sean Mingo's music video for 'Flyby'

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Sean Mingo

Orlando rapper Sean Mingo released his debut solo albumback in June, an adventurous collection of genre-splicing hip-hop that evidenced a young talent on the move. Today, Mingo drops his first music video fromfor the track "Flyby" and we invite you to watch it here atfirst."Flyby" is a atandout track on the album, driven by a slinky bassline, sampled backing vocals and Mingo's laconic delivery, reminding us a bit of Tricky. (But then again, we are old.)The clip for "Flyby," directed by Haille Settle, is a surrealist DIY nightmare, with cut-up collages of images and lighting manipulations segueing suddenly into pulpy VHS grindhouse-style horror, even down to the synth soundtrack. Not for the faint of heart.An expanded version of thealbum is available on Bandcamp for stream or downloadA and as we said back in June , it's an ambitious song cycle that is very much rooted in the present moment of summer 2020, while sonically it trips through the timestream at will.