Record Store Day is this Saturday: Here are the participating Orlando record shops and what they're doing

click image
-
Photo courtesy East West/Facebook
After the original April date was pushed back because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Record Store Day
is finally here this Saturday. But it's a very
different RSD than in previous years.
To navigate the logistical tightrope strung between the demand for annual "exclusive" releases and the need for social distancing, Record Store Day has been broken up into a series of drop dates from August through October. This Saturday, Aug. 29, will see the first drop, with successive drops on Sept. 26 and Oct. 24.
The full list of exclusive staggered releases that are this year's RSD exclusives can be found here
, so plan accordingly.
Local record stores participating in this year's RSD will be doing their very best to pull off the delicate balancing act of getting exclusive LP releases into customers' hands while also trying to discourage the clustered-together crowds flipping through stacks of vinyl that were once the heart of this event.
Participating area stores
this year are: Park Ave. CDs, Remix Record Shop, Rock & Roll Heaven, Retro Records and East West Music & More.
Here's a breakdown of how participating stores are handling things at this first RSD Drop:
Park Ave. CDs
(2916 Corrine Drive) has canceled all the usual events and entertainment that they usually plan around Record Store Day. Further, they raffled off 30-minute Saturday shopping slots earlier this week in an email contest. So these lucky winners will be able to browse in-store during assigned times on Saturday morning from 8 a.m.-noon. Following that, at 1 p.m. exclusive releases will all be put online for curbside delivery and pickup. Exclusive will not be available in-store, only online for the remainder of the weekend. For further explanation, go here
.
East West Music & More
(4895 S. Orange Ave.) will open at 10 a.m. and will be stocking many of the exclusive releases for in-person shopping on Saturday. The store owners ask that you wear a mask and abide by their social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitizer will be readily available. If the store becomes too crowded, entry tickets will be given out and you will be called when your number comes up.
Remix Record Shop
(1213 N. Mills Ave.) opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and will be stocking exclusives. Please
do not line up beforehand. The store will only allow in five customers at a time to shop, with masks required. Shoppers will enter through the front door and exit through the back.
Rock & Roll Heaven
(1814 N. Orange Ave.) will open their doors at 9:30 a.m. with a wide selection of exclusives available for in-person shopping – pointing out a Pogues BBC Sessions 1984-1985
LP as a particularly notable release. The owners ask that you please wear a mask, observe social distancing and "have fun!"
Retro Records
(59 N. Bumby Ave.) opens at 10 a.m. and will have a number of the RSD exclusive releases available – highlighting a Bowie live LP, a Motörhead "Ace of Spades" spade-shaped disc, and a Who double LP as notable items – for browsing and purchase. The owners ask that you wear a mask and observe social distancing, but still enjoy the hunt.
As always, stores are unable to reserve or hold items for customers beforehand.
If you're not looking for any particular releases and just want to soak in vinyl vibes, we suggest heading over to Re-Runz Records
on South Orange Blossom Trail for a great selection of soul and hip-hop.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.