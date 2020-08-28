Friday, August 28, 2020
Orlando fun-seekers can check out new apps that function like Airbnb for boats and campers
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 2:11 PM
Boat rental app GetMyBoat is aiming to be the "Airbnb of boats" – Waterbnb? – over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
With available watercraft in Orlando and all over Florida, virtual boat rental is an idea whose time has seemingly come
in an age of contactless transactions and people wanting to get out of the house but also as far away from other people as possible.
Users of the app can either rent a boat – and we see a sweet pontoon boat currently up for grabs locally – or rent out their own boat.
If you're prone to seasickness or not a swimmer, there's also the "Airbnb of campers," Outdoorsy
, which will do its level best to make your Airstream dreams come true. A quick browse of local listings offers up monstrous RVs and cuter little teardrop trailers alike.
What a time to be alive …
