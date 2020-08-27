HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Orlando boy-band alumnus AJ McLean named as contestant on new season of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Posted By on Thu, Aug 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY AJ MCLEAN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy AJ McLean/Facebook
Once the resident "bad boy" of Orlando boy-band stars Backstreet Boys, AJ McLean was announced Thursday as the second participant in the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. (Which is, yes, still on the air.)

The only other contestant named at this point is Season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.



McLean was confirmed during Thursday's episode of Good Morning America, and an exuberant McLean drove the point home on his Twitter account soon after:


McLean is not the first Orlando boy-band survivor to trip the light fantastic on the ABC airwaves. Previous contestants include Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Nick Carter.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Sept. 14 on ABC.

