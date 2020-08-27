HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Indie Bookstore Day returns this weekend both in Orlando and online

Posted By on Thu, Aug 27, 2020 at 5:51 PM

click image Stacks of the good stuff - PHOTO COURTESY BOOKSTORE DAY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Bookstore Day/Facebook
  • Stacks of the good stuff
Sure there's Record Store Day, but where does that leave bibliophiles? There's a holiday/spending opportunity for you too, don't worry. Indie Bookstore Day is returning this weekend, both in-store and online.

After being pushed back from its original April date, the rescheduled Indie Bookstore Day – spotlighting small independent bookstores – is set for this Saturday, Aug. 29. Participating bookstores will have exclusive items only on the day and there will be all sorts of virtual author talks and presentations with big-time writers on offer for free.



The two participating area bookstores are Park Ave CDs and Writer's Block Bookstore in Winter Park. We suggest you contact bookstores ahead of time to see what they'll be offering – and be warned, Park Ave. CDs is also multitasking with Record Store Day that same day, so it could make for a tough time getting in the door.

The full list of exclusive items hasn't been revealed yet, but it looks like there are some attractive shirts and tote bags, prints, postcards and a Debbie Harry audiobook(!!).

Online offerings include Zoom panels with Tayari Jones, Lauren Groff, Rebecca Kim Wells, Kat Cho and online illustration classes with Lisa Brown and Gene Luen Yang, among others.

More information on times and registrations can be found here.



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

