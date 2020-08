Orlando post-punk group Daisy-Chain releases new album 'Tragic Magic' on Bandcamp

click image Photo courtesy Daisy Chain/Bandcamp

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly

Young Orlando post-punk group Daisy-Chain has just released a new album on Bandcamp called, and it's an impressive introduction.With members of the band also affiliated with Orlando projects like Spoon Dogs, RV and Red Rodeo – and recording handled by local electronic musician Mother Juno's Radio Information Services – this is an all-star gathering of the Orlando underground. And the songs onlive up to those collective resumes.Daisy-Chain evokes the slightly panicked, angular goodness of Wire, Gang of Four, early Cure, and Television. Definitely good anxiety soundtracks. Check out the Bandcamp stream of the album below. Back in February , This Little Underground columnist Bao Le-Huu caught the band at Will's Pub and was duly impressed, singing their praises succinctly: "Steeped in the aesthetics of classic alternative, they’re an arty blend of jangle-pop and post-punk, even looking the part like a living snapshot of the early 1980s UK underground. Watch for them."Ones to watch, for certain.