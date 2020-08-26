HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The Heard

Orlando post-punk group Daisy-Chain releases new album 'Tragic Magic' on Bandcamp

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 3:14 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY DAISY CHAIN/BANDCAMP
  • Photo courtesy Daisy Chain/Bandcamp
Young Orlando post-punk group Daisy-Chain has just released a new album on Bandcamp called Tragic Magic, and it's an impressive introduction.

With members of the band also affiliated with Orlando projects like Spoon Dogs, RV and Red Rodeo – and recording handled by local electronic musician Mother Juno's Radio Information Services – this is an all-star gathering of the Orlando underground. And the songs on Tragic Magic live up to those collective resumes.



Daisy-Chain evokes the slightly panicked, angular goodness of Wire, Gang of Four, early Cure, and Television. Definitely good anxiety soundtracks. Check out the Bandcamp stream of the album below.


Back in February, This Little Underground columnist Bao Le-Huu caught the band at Will's Pub and was duly impressed, singing their praises succinctly: "Steeped in the aesthetics of classic alternative, they’re an arty blend of jangle-pop and post-punk, even looking the part like a living snapshot of the early 1980s UK underground. Watch for them."

Ones to watch, for certain.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida researchers discover 100-pound alligator snapping turtle near Gainesville Read More

  2. Caribe Royale Orlando announces phased $125 million renovation project Read More

  3. Miami football games will happen in front of live fans this fall, what a great idea Read More

  4. Metro Diner debuts 'Express' concept here in Orlando Read More

  5. Orlando Ballet's 'Barre Talk' podcast features conversations with dance luminaries from around the country Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation