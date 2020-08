Milwaukee Bucks boycott Wednesday game against the Orlando Magic to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by police

click image Photo courtesy Milwaukee Bucks/Facebook

Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) August 26, 2020

Rockets-OKC players are planning to boycott Game 5 of their series, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday afternoon made the historic decision to boycott their game with the Orlando Magic as a protest against the shooting of an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back by Kenosha police officers on Sunday.With the Magic already on the court warning up, Bucks players refused to leave their locker room for the 4 p.m. start time, and stayed there.“We shouldn’t be playing with all that’s going on. We’re down here for money purposes only," Bucks guard George Hill had told the Undefeated on Monday. "These games are only overshadowing what is really going on.”As of this writing there have been no official statements from the Bucks, Magic or NBA. Though this tweet by Bucks Vice President of Strategic Marketing Alex Lasry indicates that Bucks management will stand with the players:The Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder have also jointly boycotted their Wednesday game.