HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida researchers discover 100-pound alligator snapping turtle near Gainesville

Posted By on Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 11:06 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY FWC/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy FWC/Facebook
In yet another reminder that this state is basically Jurassic Park, a 100-pound Suwannee alligator snapping turtle – the largest freshwater turtles in North America – was recently pulled out of a river by researchers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to a Facebook post from the FWC, the prehistoric-looking snapper was captured in the New River, which is near Gainesville. "The New River is a blackwater stream with low biological productivity, so finding a large turtle in such a small stream is unusual," the agency wrote in the post.



Researchers set six 4-foot traps along the river, which also yielded a 46-pound female and a 64-pound male. All three turtles were released, according to the FWC.

Suwannee alligator snapping turtles, also known as Macrochelys suwanniensis, are considered a "species of special concern," and they’re also a newly named species the agency helped discover in 2014. As of now, the FWC is working with researchers from Georgia to help document and collect data on the species.

According to National Geographic, the species can live up to 100 years old, and males can weigh up to 220 pounds. Here in Florida, the species can be found in rivers, lakes, backwater swamps, and brackish water systems in the Panhandle and Big Bend regions.

click image PHOTO COURTESY FWC/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy FWC/Facebook
click image PHOTO COURTESY FWC/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy FWC/Facebook
click image PHOTO COURTESY FWC/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy FWC/Facebook



This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Downtown Orlando restaurant Elize closed over the weekend due to the economic impacts of coronavirus Read More

  2. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to join local environmentalists and labor organizers for virtual Central Florida Climate Action event Read More

  3. Battle over what happens to ballot scans in Florida goes to appeals court Read More

  4. Influential Florida lobbying group calls proposed $15 minimum wage 'a disastrous idea after COVID' Read More

  5. Metro Diner debuts 'Express' concept here in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 19, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation