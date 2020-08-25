HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

The Gist

Central Florida haunt Ominous Descent canceled for 2020

Posted By on Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 12:31 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY OMINOUS DESCENT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ominous Descent/Facebook
Central Florida seasonal haunt Ominous Descent is canceled for 2020, according to a post on the the attraction's Facebook page.

Ominous Descent organizers posted a sad farewell-for-now on their Facebook page:
"We had to make one of the most difficult decisions for many different reasons this year. With the pandemic and all the possible scenarios of operating during these unfortunate times. Ominous Descent has made the decision to cancel our event for the 2020 season."

Live Active Cultures columnist Seth Kubersky last October hailed Ominous Descent as "the most frightening haunt we found in Central Florida." raving that Descent "isn't only about blood and guts, there are also some truly awe-inspiring aesthetic touches."



Ominous Descent plans to return in 2021 with a new location. Since they already survived losing one location in 2017 to Hurricane Irma, we'd be willing to take that bet.

Ominous Descent's second hosting site, Sir Henry's Haunted Trail,  still plans to go ahead with haunted trails for 2020 as of this writing.



_
_

