The Grand Collab and E-Turn present Ladies First virtual fest this weekend

click to enlarge Image courtesy the Grand Collab

'Ladies First' detail from event flyer

As Queen Latifah said all the way back in 1989, it's Ladies First, and this weekend the Grand Collab is putting on a virtual fest to spotlight women and femmes setting the tone in hip-hop, R&B and soul.Orlando rapper E-Turn curated the lineup and it's pretty staggering, packed with rising talent from all around the country playing alongside locals like MoZaic and Aubrey West.The full roster of musicians playing Ladies First is: Akua Naru, E-Turn, Lisa Vasquez, Boog Brown, Jeia, Prowess The Testament, New Fame, Annalyze, MoZaic, Pattyclover, Aubrey West, Jazzy Soto.The event will be hosted by Locally Fresh, Gimperella and Deb."Ladies First celebrates the diversity of womxn, their voices, and their collective power through music and education to affect change and understanding," said Grand Collab member DJ Cub to. "The evening promises inspired performances, and a safe space for all of us to continue the conversation together." Ladies First happens on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 – artists need support so pay up – and can be purchased here