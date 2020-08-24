HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 24, 2020

The Heard

The Grand Collab and E-Turn present Ladies First virtual fest this weekend

Posted By on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge 'Ladies First' detail from event flyer - IMAGE COURTESY THE GRAND COLLAB
  • Image courtesy the Grand Collab
  • 'Ladies First' detail from event flyer
As Queen Latifah said all the way back in 1989, it's Ladies First, and this weekend the Grand Collab is putting on a virtual fest to spotlight women and femmes setting the tone in hip-hop, R&B and soul.

Orlando rapper E-Turn curated the lineup and it's pretty staggering, packed with rising talent from all around the country playing alongside locals like MoZaic and Aubrey West.



The full roster of musicians playing Ladies First is: Akua Naru, E-Turn, Lisa Vasquez, Boog Brown, Jeia, Prowess The Testament, New Fame, Annalyze, MoZaic, Pattyclover, Aubrey West, Jazzy Soto.

The event will be hosted by Locally Fresh, Gimperella and Deb.

"Ladies First celebrates the diversity of womxn, their voices, and their collective power through music and education to affect change and understanding," said Grand Collab member DJ Cub to Orlando Weekly. "The evening promises inspired performances, and a safe space for all of us to continue the conversation together."

Ladies First happens on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 – artists need support so pay up – and can be purchased here.




_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi to open in Lake Nona Read More

  2. With corporate headquarters still closed, 'work from hotel' becomes Florida's next hot remote-office concept Read More

  3. United Airlines to lay off hundreds of workers at Orlando International Airport Read More

  4. New drive-thru Halloween experience coming to Orlando this fall Read More

  5. Influential Florida lobbying group calls proposed $15 minimum wage 'a disastrous idea after COVID' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 19, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation