Local experimental group TTN release new single 'Biopsy' ahead of album in September

Local interstellar-noise ensemble TTN dropped a new single on Bandcamp over the weekend, ahead of a full EP release in September.The new track, "Biopsy," is ample evidence of a band that has been busy behind the scenes over months of relative silence. The core trio added a fourth member in vocalist Argus Faux and their sound is noticeably more cohesive and heavier than previous efforts.The merger of caveman-style Iommi riffs with electronics and drum machines makes for a compelling listen, speeding right on by in under 3 minutes.Stream or download "Biopsy" on the TTN Bandcamp below. Their full EP is set to be released Sept. 1.