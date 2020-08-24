Monday, August 24, 2020
Local experimental group TTN release new single 'Biopsy' ahead of album in September
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 11:14 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy TTN/Facebook
Local interstellar-noise ensemble TTN
dropped a new single on Bandcamp over the weekend, ahead of a full EP release in September.
The new track, "Biopsy," is ample evidence of a band that has been busy behind the scenes over months of relative silence. The core trio added a fourth member in vocalist Argus Faux and their sound is noticeably more cohesive and heavier than previous efforts.
The merger of caveman-style Iommi riffs with electronics and drum machines makes for a compelling listen, speeding right on by in under 3 minutes.
Stream or download "Biopsy" on the TTN Bandcamp below. Their full EP is set to be released Sept. 1.

