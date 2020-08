Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to join local environmentalists and labor organizers for virtual Central Florida Climate Action event

click image Photo courtesy Rashida Tlaib/Facebook

Progressive U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib will be joining local labor organizers, environmental activists and community leaders this week for a virtual event to launch a grassroots Central Florida Climate Action coalition.Tlaib – one of the lead proponents of the Green New Deal – will be joined by AFA President Sara Nelson and Leah Penniman, co-director of Soul Fire Farm, as part of a virtual summit looking at how climate change will impact Central Florida, with the ambitious goal to locally build "a climate movement rooted in justice."The program includes a short film following three Orlando residents who came to Central Florida Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Central Florida Climate Action Launch happens on Wednesday, Aug. 26 – appropriate timing in that Florida had a near-miss with yet another storm this hurricane season – at 5:45 p.m. on Facebook Live