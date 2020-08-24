HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, August 24, 2020

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to join local environmentalists and labor organizers for virtual Central Florida Climate Action event

Posted By on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 5:30 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY RASHIDA TLAIB/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Rashida Tlaib/Facebook
Progressive U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib will be joining local labor organizers, environmental activists and community leaders this week for a virtual event to launch a grassroots Central Florida Climate Action coalition.

Tlaib – one of the lead proponents of the Green New Deal – will be joined by AFA President Sara Nelson and Leah Penniman, co-director of Soul Fire Farm, as part of a virtual summit looking at how climate change will impact Central Florida, with the ambitious goal to locally build "a climate movement rooted in justice."



The program includes a short film following three Orlando residents who came to Central Florida Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Central Florida Climate Action Launch happens on Wednesday, Aug. 26 – appropriate timing in that Florida had a near-miss with yet another storm this hurricane season – at 5:45 p.m. on Facebook Live.


