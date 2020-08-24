Monday, August 24, 2020
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to join local environmentalists and labor organizers for virtual Central Florida Climate Action event
By Matthew Moyer
Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 5:30 PM
Photo courtesy Rashida Tlaib/Facebook
Progressive U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib
will be joining local labor organizers, environmental activists and community leaders this week for a virtual event to launch a grassroots Central Florida Climate Action coalition.
Tlaib – one of the lead proponents of the Green New Deal
– will be joined by AFA President Sara Nelson and Leah Penniman, co-director of Soul Fire Farm, as part of a virtual summit looking at how climate change will impact Central Florida, with the ambitious goal to locally build
"a climate movement rooted in justice."
The program includes a short film following three Orlando residents who came to Central Florida Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
Central Florida Climate Action Launch
happens on Wednesday, Aug. 26 – appropriate timing in that Florida had a near-miss with yet another storm this hurricane season – at 5:45 p.m. on Facebook Live
.
_
