HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 21, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida's unemployment rate spiked to 11.3 percent in July

Posted By on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge desantis-squint.jpg
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity posted the state's unemployment rate for July and, well, it sucks: 11.3 percent of Floridians are currently considered to be looking for work.

That's 1.125 million jobless statewide, as businesses, individuals and families continue to struggle though the sixth month of the pandemic — an increase of 122,000 from June, out of a total labor force of 9.975 million people.



It was a stark increase form 10.3 percent in June, and it's much higher than the DEO's initial estimate of for the month of 10.4 percent, after adjusting the figures on Friday.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. With corporate headquarters still closed, 'work from hotel' becomes Florida's next hot remote-office concept Read More

  2. Tropical Depression 13 continues to develop in the Atlantic with Florida in forecasted path Read More

  3. Walt Disney World scales back its 50th anniversary, but still moving forward with some projects Read More

  4. Trulieve to open first Seminole County dispensary in Longwood this week Read More

  5. Thanks to the pandemic, Universal Orlando seems to have an Epic problem Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 19, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation