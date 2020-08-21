Florida's unemployment rate spiked to 11.3 percent in July

click to enlarge

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity posted the state's unemployment rate for July and, well, it sucks: 11.3 percent of Floridians are currently considered to be looking for work.That's 1.125 million jobless statewide, as businesses, individuals and families continue to struggle though the sixth month of the pandemic — an increase of 122,000 from June, out of a total labor force of 9.975 million people.It was a stark increase form 10.3 percent in June, and it's much higher than the DEO's initial estimate of for the month of 10.4 percent, after adjusting the figures on Friday.