HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Bloggytown

Tropical Depression 13 continues to develop in the Atlantic with Florida in forecasted path

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 10:48 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY NAIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
  • Photo courtesy Naional Hurricane Center
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say Tropical Depression 13 formed last night in the mid-Atlantic, and is currently on track to reach Florida’s southwest coast sometime Monday.

According to the 8 a.m. advisory from the NHC, parts of Central Florida are located within TD 13’s cone of uncertainty, but it’s still too early to know exactly when and where the system will land.



It’s also too early to predict the exact strength of TD 13, with some models showing the depression dissipating and others showing it strengthening into a hurricane over the next five days.

As of now, the system is moving west-northwest at around 21 mph, and is currently located about 830 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. This storm is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later today, and if it does, it will be called Tropical Storm Laura.

TD 13 should pass near the Leeward Islands sometime late Friday, then head north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Meanwhile, forecasters are also eyeing two other systems moving west. The first is a tropical wave in the Caribbean with a 90 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next two to five days. The wave is expected to pass over the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend.

The other system is also a tropical wave, but located just off the coast of Africa. This wave has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next two days, and a 40 percent chance of doing so in the next five days.

If either of these two systems strengthen to a tropical storm, they’ll be named Marco.

We’re now at 12 named storms in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which is now the earliest we’ve ever reached this point. We’ve also already logged two hurricanes.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
  • Photo courtesy National Hurricane Center



This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Three tropical storms brewing in the Atlantic, one may be headed towards Florida Read More

  2. Thanks to the pandemic, Universal Orlando seems to have an Epic problem Read More

  3. Walt Disney World scales back its 50th anniversary, but still moving forward with some projects Read More

  4. Trulieve to open first Seminole County dispensary in Longwood this week Read More

  5. Florida state Rep. Mike Hill, who once joked about killing gay people, lost his primary Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 19, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation