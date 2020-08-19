HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Bloggytown

Trulieve to open first Seminole County dispensary in Longwood this week

Posted By on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 1:47 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TRULIEVE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Trulieve/Facebook
Trulieve is set to open a new location in Longwood on Thursday, announcing the grand opening of a new dispensary on State Road-434.

This is the 56th dispensary of the juggernaut "seed-to-sale" cannabis company in Florida, and the first in nearby Seminole County.



"Opening our first Trulieve location in Seminole County allows us to better connect with our Trulievers and deliver the customer experience and quality products they have come to rely on," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers in a press release.

Trulieve opens their Longwood dispensary 820 W. State Road-434 at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Thanks to the pandemic, Universal Orlando seems to have an Epic problem Read More

  2. Walt Disney World scales back its 50th anniversary, but still moving forward with some projects Read More

  3. Dandelion Community Cafe closes doors permanently after worker lock-out Read More

  4. There's no timeline for reopening Florida's bars Read More

  5. WWE to turn Orlando's Amway Center into 'ThunderDome' with extended residency for TV tapings and pay-per-views Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation