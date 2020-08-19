Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Trulieve to open first Seminole County dispensary in Longwood this week
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 1:47 PM
click image
Trulieve
-
Photo courtesy Trulieve/Facebook
is set to open a new location in Longwood on Thursday, announcing the grand opening of a new dispensary
on State Road-434.
This is the 56th dispensary of the juggernaut "seed-to-sale" cannabis company in Florida, and the first in nearby Seminole County.
"Opening our first Trulieve location in Seminole County allows us to better connect with our Trulievers and deliver the customer experience and quality products they have come to rely on," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers in a press release.
Trulieve opens their Longwood dispensary 820 W. State Road-434 at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Trulieve, Longwood, Seminole County, Medical Marijuana, Dispensary, 56, Cannabis, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.