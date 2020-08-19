HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Bloggytown

Three tropical storms brewing in the Atlantic, one may be headed towards Florida

Posted By on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY NHC/NOAA
  • Photo courtesy NHC/NOAA
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are currently eyeing three systems in the Atlantic, and two have a high chance of developing over the next couple days.

In a Wednesday morning advisory, the NHC says there are currently three systems to watch in the Atlantic, with the most recent just off the coast of Africa. That tropical wave has a 20 percent possibility of development over the next week.



However, at the moment, it’s the two closer systems that forecasters are keeping an eye on. The first is a system moving about 20 mph in the eastern Caribbean Sea. Over the next two days, this system has a 40 percent of development, but will increase to 80 percent over the next five days.

The other system is about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands, moving at around 15 to 20 mph. The formation chances of this system are 90% over the next two days, and also 90% over the next five days.


If this system develops, it will be called Tropical Storm Laura, which would be the 12th named storm of the season. If that happens before the end of the month, then 2020 would then tie 2005 for the most tropical storms in history entering September.

As of now, models project the storm will pass through or around Florida next week, but forecasters say it’s too soon to make any predictions on where this system would go.

So far, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane has been busy. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration previously forecasted that the 2020 season would be extremely active, with about 19 to 25 named storms.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
  • Photo courtesy National Hurricane Center



This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Walt Disney World scales back its 50th anniversary, but still moving forward with some projects Read More

  2. Thanks to the pandemic, Universal Orlando seems to have an Epic problem Read More

  3. Dandelion Community Cafe closes doors permanently after worker lock-out Read More

  4. There's no timeline for reopening Florida's bars Read More

  5. WWE to turn Orlando's Amway Center into 'ThunderDome' with extended residency for TV tapings and pay-per-views Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation