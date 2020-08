Local theater company Orlando Shakes moves remainder of 2020 productions online

click to enlarge Photo by Tony Firriolo

Orlando Shakes' performer Steven Lane

Playfest starts Saturday, Oct. 3 with a new play reading every week.

Poe: Deep Into That Darkness Peering streams Oct. 22-Nov. 1.

streams Oct. 22-Nov. 1. The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge streams Dec. 10-20.

Venerable Central Florida theater company Orlando Shakes announced Monday that the remainder of their productions for 2020 will be staged virtually rather than at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, due to health and safety concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.The Shakes will now presentandas video-on-demand streams online, alongside the already-confirmed virtual Playfest series of dramatic readings.production ofis postponed. Youth and teen theater classes will continue online as well“The safety of our patrons comes first. We will remain flexible and continue to respond as the situation develops, but, for now, that means moving our content online," said Douglas Love-Ramos, managing director of Orlando Shakes in a press release. "We are exploring various outdoor venues as potential locations for our larger productions this season and hope to have some exciting announcements in the coming months.”The schedule for the rest of Orlando's Shakes year looks like:More information can be found here about the upcoming shows, tickets and virtual productions.