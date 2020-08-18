HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Local theater company Orlando Shakes moves remainder of 2020 productions online

Posted By on Tue, Aug 18, 2020 at 3:06 PM

click to enlarge Orlando Shakes' performer Steven Lane - PHOTO BY TONY FIRRIOLO
  • Photo by Tony Firriolo
  • Orlando Shakes' performer Steven Lane
Venerable Central Florida theater company Orlando Shakes announced Monday that the remainder of their productions for 2020 will be staged virtually rather than at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, due to health and safety concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Shakes will now present Poe: Deep Into That Darkness Peering and The Trial Ebenezer Scrooge as video-on-demand streams online, alongside the already-confirmed virtual Playfest series of dramatic readings.



The production of Charlotte's Web is postponed. Youth and teen theater classes will continue online as well

“The safety of our patrons comes first. We will remain flexible and continue to respond as the situation develops, but, for now, that means moving our content online," said Douglas Love-Ramos, managing director of Orlando Shakes in a press release. "We are exploring various outdoor venues as potential locations for our larger productions this season and hope to have some exciting announcements in the coming months.”

The schedule for the rest of Orlando's Shakes year looks like:
  • Playfest starts Saturday, Oct. 3 with a new play reading every week.
  • Poe: Deep Into That Darkness Peering streams Oct. 22-Nov. 1.
  • The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge streams Dec. 10-20.

More information can be found here about the upcoming shows, tickets and virtual productions.
   


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

