Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Florida Film Festival programming extended through Friday of this week
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Aug 18, 2020 at 12:05 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Florida Film Festival/Facebook
The Florida Film Festival's
programming last weekend may have been slightly marred by a power outage, but organizers are making up for it by adding an unplanned extra day to the festival, so cinephiles can catch up on the screenings they missed out on.
FFF will now continue through Friday of this week, with three events scheduled for the day and a little something for all age groups. There's even a screening of the infamous Midnight Shorts program at the ungodly-early and/or user-friendly hour of 9 p.m.
The schedule for Friday:
2:30 p.m. Family Film: Marona’s Fantastic Tale
6 p.m. Narrative Feature: The Outside Story
9 p.m. Midnight Shorts
Information on tickets and screenings can be found here
. There are single tickets still available but we strongly encourage you to reserve your spot beforehand.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Enzian, Florida Film Festival, Orlando, Screenings, Film, Movies, Midnight Shorts, Local, National, International, Annual, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.