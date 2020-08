Florida Film Festival programming extended through Friday of this week

click image Photo courtesy Florida Film Festival/Facebook

The Florida Film Festival's programming last weekend may have been slightly marred by a power outage, but organizers are making up for it by adding an unplanned extra day to the festival, so cinephiles can catch up on the screenings they missed out on.FFF will now continue through Friday of this week, with three events scheduled for the day and a little something for all age groups. There's even a screening of the infamous Midnight Shorts program at the ungodly-early and/or user-friendly hour of 9 p.m.The schedule for Friday:2:30 p.m. Family Film:6 p.m. Narrative Feature:9 p.m. Midnight Shorts Information on tickets and screenings can be found here . There are single tickets still available but we strongly encourage you to reserve your spot beforehand.