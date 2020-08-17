HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Monday, August 17, 2020

The Heard

The In-Between Series returns to Downtown Orlando on Monday with 'Sounds in Space'

Posted By on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge Anthony R. Green
  • Anthony R. Green
Long-running creative and experimental music event the In-Between Series is returning to in-person live action downtown on Monday night with a powerhouse program and a new(ish) outdoors location.

The In-Between Series is back at its home base of CityArts (sort of), with the performances now taking place in the alley between CityArts and neighbor Harp & Celt Pub – which will be serving food on the evening.



On offer sonically will be the trio of Gerald Law II (percussion), Brandon Miller (bass) and Katie Mess (flute) performing Sounds in Space.

The program features A Series of Harmonies by Anthony R. Green (Orlando premiere!), Just a Story by Erika Dohi (U.S. premiere!), and Grace, Nocturne and On a Mote of Dust Suspended in a Sunbeam by Jordan Nobles.

Face masks are required and outdoor seating will be set up for social distancing.

The In-Between Series takes place on Monday night, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at CityArts. The cover is $5.

Again, the new location is right "in-between" the CityArts building and the Harp & Celt pub, where – if you attended an event – you doubtlessly ended up loitering either before or after the night's entertainment. Helpful image below courtesy CityArts.

click to enlarge unnamed_8_.jpg

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

