The In-Between Series returns to Downtown Orlando on Monday with 'Sounds in Space'

Long-running creative and experimental music event the In-Between Series is returning to in-person live action downtown on Monday night with a powerhouse program and a new(ish) outdoors location.The In-Between Series is back at its home base of CityArts (sort of), with the performances now taking place in the alley between CityArts and neighbor Harp & Celt Pub – which will be serving food on the evening.On offer sonically will be the trio of Gerald Law II (percussion), Brandon Miller (bass) and Katie Mess (flute) performing Sounds in Space The program featuresby Anthony R. Green (Orlando premiere!),by Erika Dohi (U.S. premiere!), andandby Jordan Nobles.Face masks are required and outdoor seating will be set up for social distancing. The In-Between Series takes place on Monday night, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at CityArts . The cover is $5.Again, the new location is right "in-between" the CityArts building and the Harp & Celt pub, where – if you attended an event – you doubtlessly ended up loitering either before or after the night's entertainment. Helpful image below courtesy CityArts.