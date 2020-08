Orlando 'post-pop' duo OhTwo to play a livestream show this weekend

click to enlarge OhTwo

Orlando "post-pop" group OhTwo will play their first show since the spring – and most likely last for this year – this Saturday evening on Instagram Live.The duo of vocalist Faust and producer/beatmaker Byson will play the entirety of their chameleonic hip-hop album, which they released at the end of July.In an interview earlier this month with, the duo expressed some ambivalence about playing anything from this postpunk-flavored record live, so this might be your only chance to see these songs in the flesh (though once removed).Catch OhTwo's virtual set through their Instagram or Facebook on Saturday (Aug. 15) at 8:30 p.m. The show will be filmed on an outdoor stage at the house venue Manes Emporium of Doubt.