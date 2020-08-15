HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Saturday, August 15, 2020

The Heard

Orlando 'post-pop' duo OhTwo to play a livestream show this weekend

Posted By on Sat, Aug 15, 2020 at 1:48 AM

click to enlarge OhTwo
  • OhTwo
Orlando "post-pop" group OhTwo will play their first show since the spring – and most likely last for this year – this Saturday evening on Instagram Live.

The duo of vocalist Faust and producer/beatmaker Byson will play the entirety of their chameleonic hip-hop album A Time To Be So Small, which they released at the end of July.



In an interview earlier this month with OW, the duo expressed some ambivalence about playing anything from this postpunk-flavored record live, so this might be your only chance to see these songs in the flesh (though once removed).

Catch OhTwo's virtual set through their Instagram or Facebook on Saturday (Aug. 15) at 8:30 p.m. The show will be filmed on an outdoor stage at the house venue Manes Emporium of Doubt.



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

