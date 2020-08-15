Saturday, August 15, 2020
Orlando 'post-pop' duo OhTwo to play a livestream show this weekend
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Sat, Aug 15, 2020 at 1:48 AM
click to enlarge
Orlando "post-pop" group OhTwo
will play their first show since the spring – and most likely last for this year – this Saturday evening on Instagram Live.
The duo of vocalist Faust and producer/beatmaker Byson will play the entirety of their chameleonic hip-hop album A Time To Be So Small
, which they released at the end of July.
In an interview earlier this month with OW
, the duo expressed some ambivalence
about playing anything from this postpunk-flavored record live, so this might be your only chance to see these songs in the flesh (though once removed).
Catch OhTwo's virtual set through their Instagram
or Facebook
on Saturday (Aug. 15) at 8:30 p.m. The show will be filmed on an outdoor stage at the house venue Manes Emporium of Doubt.
_
