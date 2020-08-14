HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 14, 2020

Bloggytown

Roughly two in five Floridians have not yet been counted in the 2020 census

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 6:19 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

This year's U.S. Census count will determine how much funding Florida receives in the next decade for many crucial government-funded services.

But the Census Bureau is ending its efforts to count the U.S. population a full month earlier than expected – Sept. 30 instead of Oct. 31 – on orders from the Trump administration.

That means less than two months are left to reach populations that, historically, have been undercounted – including people in rural areas, immigrants and people of color, and young children.

Deborah Weinstein, executive director of the Coalition on Human Needs, says the motive for speeding things up is suspect.

"It's hard not to see this as a means of undermining the census," Weinstein says. "Because the administration doesn't really want to count all these groups that are especially easy to miss."

So far, Florida's response rate is lower than the national average, with roughly two in five Floridians yet to be counted for the census. Census numbers are also used to determine a state's representation in Congress.

The U.S. House included more funding and more time for the census in its coronavirus stimulus package.

Weinstein's group is one of many calling on Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to push the Senate to do the same.

Weinstein says the pandemic puts a spotlight on health services and education in particular. Florida schools already face the possibility of extensive layoffs. It's estimated in the next couple of years, the state could lose 93,000 teachers and other school staff.

"It would be terrible for Florida to lose even more funding because all of its children haven't been counted," Weinstein says.

People who haven't yet filled out the census form for their household can still do so until Sept. 30 by phone, by mail, or online at my2020census.gov


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Employees of Orlando's Dandelion Community Cafe locked out of work after unionizing Read More

  2. Universal and Disney roll out deep Florida Resident ticket discounts that leave Annual Passholders in the dust Read More

  3. AMC Theatres to partially reopen Aug. 20 with 15-cent tickets, and some of their Central Florida cinemas are taking part Read More

  4. Exclusive: Not all heroes wear capes – some wear decades-old Orlando Sentinel ID badges Read More

  5. OUC has $1.5 million in relief funds available for customers in need through their Project CARE program Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation