Metallica to play drive-in concert in August that can be seen at several Central Florida drive-ins

Thrash metal legends Metallica
have now jumped into the drive-in movie pool with this week's announcement of an Aug. 29 live performance broadcast to drive-in movie theaters around the country as part of the Encore Drive-In Nights
concert series.
Metallica will be the first non-country act to be featured in series and, obviously, the loudest yet. This also has the distinction of being Metallica's first and perhaps only show of 2020. The band's live set will be broadcast to hundreds of outdoor theaters around the country.
For area metalheads, the two closest Central Florida Epic Drive-Ins that are screening this performance are the Epic Mount Dora Pop-Up Drive-In and Epic West Volusia Pop-Up Drive-In in Deltona.
Metallica made news in Central Florida back in July when they awarded $100,000 to Valencia College
as part of their Metallica Scholars initiative.
Metallica will play the Epic Drive-In Nights on Saturday evening, Aug. 29 Tickets go on sale today and can be purchased here
.
