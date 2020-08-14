HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, August 14, 2020

Exclusive: Not all heroes wear capes – some wear decades-old Orlando Sentinel ID badges

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge Shirish Dáte has a question. - SCREENGRAB VIA C-SPAN
  • screengrab via C-SPAN
  • Shirish Dáte has a question.
The man who spoke for most of America yesterday, this man, has a name you might not have heard as the video made the rounds: S.V. (Shirish) Dáte.
He currently works at Huffington Post, but once upon a time, he was a reporter at the Orlando Sentinel. His HuffPost bio lists "the Associated Press, the Palm Beach Post, National Journal and NPR," but he did indeed work at the Sentinel from 1988-96. In fact, our own Steve Schneider interviewed him in November 2001 about his just-published fourth novel, Deep Water. Schneider said then that his fictional version of the Sentinel is an "insipidly written, high-gloss shill sheet that … rewards big-bucks advertisers like [Disney] with glowing puff pieces, not probing exposés." Clearly the man has a habit of expressing strong opinions out loud.

In this case, Dáte was saying out loud what we all know: that Trump has made more than 20,000 “false or misleading claims” (that is, told 20K lies) over the course of his presidency.



Let's revisit that delicious set of sentences, shall we?

"Mr. President, after three and a half years, do you regret at all all the lying you've done to the American people?"

Trump: "All the what?"

"All of the lying. All the dishonesties."

Trump: "That who has done?"

"That YOU have done. Tens of thousands." 

Ahhhh. Embroider that shit on a sampler. Or failing that level of DIY skill, buy all his books. The man's an American hero.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

