Exclusive: Not all heroes wear capes – some wear decades-old Orlando Sentinel ID badges

He currently works at Huffington Post, but once upon a time, he was a reporter at the Orlando Sentinel. His HuffPost bio lists "the Associated Press, the Palm Beach Post, National Journal and NPR," but he did indeed work at the Sentinel from 1988-96. In fact, our own Steve Schneider interviewed him in November 2001 about his just-published fourth novel, Deep Water. Schneider said then that his fictional version of the Sentinel is an "insipidly written, high-gloss shill sheet that … rewards big-bucks advertisers like [Disney] with glowing puff pieces, not probing exposés." Clearly the man has a habit of expressing strong opinions out loud.
Wow. A reporter (I'm not sure who he is) asks Trump, "after three and a half years, do you regret all the lying you've done to the American people?" Trump quickly moves on to the next question. pic.twitter.com/DHn3UvXHnN— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020
"Mr. President, after three and a half years, do you regret at all all the lying you've done to the American people?"
Trump: "All the what?"
"All of the lying. All the dishonesties."
Trump: "That who has done?"
"That YOU have done. Tens of thousands."
