HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 14, 2020

The Heard

DJ Magic Mike to headline 'Tail Break Rave' drive-in rave at Orlando's Ace Cafe on Aug. 22

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 4:41 PM

click image DJ Magic Mike - PHOTO COURTESY DJ MAGIC MIKE
  • Photo courtesy DJ Magic Mike
  • DJ Magic Mike
DJ Carnage tried to pull off a drive-in rave in Orlando back in June, but was undone by Central Florida's daily summer rains. Now it looks as though a cadre of local dance music and Orlando Breaks lifers are going to pull off the elusive drive-in rave later this month.

The Tail Break Rave is happening at the parking lot of Ace Cafe in downtown Orlando – appropriately, the storied former Edge space – and it will be headlined by none other than bass deity DJ Magic Mike and hosted by DJ Rob-E.



"With the way the world is at the present time, COVID has put a damper on nightlife. There are promoters using the same concept overseas, and we thought it would be a great idea to do over here," explained event host Rob-E to Orlando Weekly.

The full lineup is ridiculously stacked: Huda Hudia, Ondamike, GN (G$Montana + Neuroziz), Sweet Charlie, Tooltime, Jimmy Joslin, Jason Brown, Dynasty, Afrodisiax, Sisco, Swagkerr, G-Force, Jeff Justice, Lisa Loyd, 4Real. And apparently all were eager to take part in this experiment in socially distanced raving.

"All the artists were 110 percent on board when we asked them to perform," said Rob-E. "They have not played for a while, so they are excited to grace the stage."

Safety rules in place for the event include mandatory masks, temperature checks, the obvious element of social distancing with cars assigned parking spaces, and hand sanitizer stations. "The city knows what it's happening," says Rob-E. "We have … a professional security company to make sure the patrons follow all the rules."

The Tail Break Rave goes down Saturday, Aug. 22, starting at 1 p.m. and going on until midnight. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased here. A maximum of 80 cars will be allowed into the event.

"So far with ticket sales, it looks like it may sell out. We can't have the normal amount of people that would normally come to one of our shows at the Ace," warns Rob-E. "We are happy with the response so far and looking forward to seeing nothing but smiling faces!"
click to enlarge 117759467_1606539299522274_3813691483272528163_o.jpg


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Employees of Orlando's Dandelion Community Cafe locked out of work after unionizing Read More

  2. Universal and Disney roll out deep Florida Resident ticket discounts that leave Annual Passholders in the dust Read More

  3. AMC Theatres to partially reopen Aug. 20 with 15-cent tickets, and some of their Central Florida cinemas are taking part Read More

  4. OUC has $1.5 million in relief funds available for customers in need through their Project CARE program Read More

  5. Exclusive: Not all heroes wear capes – some wear decades-old Orlando Sentinel ID badges Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation