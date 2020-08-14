DJ Magic Mike to headline 'Tail Break Rave' drive-in rave at Orlando's Ace Cafe on Aug. 22

click image
-
Photo courtesy DJ Magic Mike
-
DJ Magic Mike
DJ Carnage tried to pull off a drive-in rave in Orlando back in June, but was undone by
Central Florida's daily summer rains. Now it looks as though a cadre of local dance music and Orlando Breaks lifers are going to pull off the elusive drive-in rave later this month.
The Tail Break Rave is happening at the parking lot of Ace Cafe in downtown Orlando – appropriately, the storied former Edge space
– and it will be headlined by none other than bass deity DJ Magic Mike and hosted by DJ Rob-E.
"With the way the world is at the present time, COVID has put a damper on nightlife. There are promoters using the same concept overseas, and we thought it would be a great idea to do over here," explained event host Rob-E to Orlando Weekly
.
The full lineup is ridiculously stacked: Huda Hudia, Ondamike, GN (G$Montana + Neuroziz), Sweet Charlie, Tooltime, Jimmy Joslin, Jason Brown, Dynasty, Afrodisiax, Sisco, Swagkerr, G-Force, Jeff Justice, Lisa Loyd, 4Real. And apparently all were eager to take part in this experiment in socially distanced raving.
"All the artists were 110 percent on board when we asked them to perform," said Rob-E. "They have not played for a while, so they are excited to grace the stage."
Safety rules in place for the event include mandatory masks, temperature checks, the obvious element of social distancing with cars assigned parking spaces, and hand sanitizer stations. "
The city knows what it's happening," says
Rob-E. "We have … a professional security company to make sure the patrons follow all the rules."
The Tail Break Rave
goes down Saturday, Aug. 22, starting at 1 p.m. and going on until midnight. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased here.
A maximum of 80 cars will be allowed into the event.
"So far with ticket sales, it looks like it may sell out. We can't have the normal amount of people that would normally come to one of our shows at the Ace," warns Rob-E. "We are happy with the response so far and looking forward to seeing nothing but smiling faces!"
click to enlarge
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.