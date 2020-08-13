HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, August 13, 2020

OUC has $1.5 million in relief funds available for customers in need through their Project CARE program

Posted By on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 5:55 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY OUC/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy OUC/Facebook
Orlando Utilities Commission has $1.5 million in monetary aid available to customers in immediate danger of having their water or electrical service disconnected, through the Project CARE assistance program. And they want to hear from you.

Project CARE was established back in April – along with other COVID-19 relief programs from OUC, like utility payment assistance for qualifying small businesses – with a $2.6 million fund for those in need administered by the Heart of Florida United Way.



The program provides cash assistance of up to $500 to go towards paying power bills for eligible households. Assistance has been provided to roughly 24,000 OUC customers, and there is room for more.

"With nearly $1.5 million in bill payment assistance still available, I'm encouraging OUC customers who are in need of support to apply as soon as possible," said OUC CEO Clint Bullock.

To apply for this program, either visit hfuw.org/211 or go directly to the eligibility survey here. Alternately, dial 211 to speak to a United Way representative.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

