HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 13, 2020

The Heard

Orlando's Beacham presents a livestream album-release show from Future Islands in October

Posted By on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 11:37 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY FUTURE ISLANDS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Future Islands/Facebook
Indie rockers Future Islands on Wednesday announced that their new album As Long As You Are will be released in October (on 4AD). And as as much as they'd surely like to take the album on the road, touring is off the table. So they're gonna make lemonade out of lemons with a one-night-only worldwide livestream the night of the album's release from their Baltimore homebase.

Naturally and sadly, this is going to be the band's only show of 2020 and they'll be playing a set heavy with tracks from As Long As You Are and older, road-tested tracks too.



And – good news – Downtown Orlando venue the Beacham is the local sponsor/affiliate for this event.

Future Islands have been kicking around in various incarnations since the early 2000s, but really came to the fore in 2014, on the strength of Singles, also released on 4AD, and an unlikely appearance on David Letterman's late night show that became the show's most viewed video on its YouTube page for some time. As Long As You Are is the band's sixth album, a follow-up to 2017's The Far Field.

Future Islands play As Long As You Are live from the internet on Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. Purchase tickets for this event here.

In the meantime, check out the wrenching and no-frills (one-take!) new music video for "Thrill" off the album below.



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Employees of Orlando's Dandelion Community Cafe locked out of work after unionizing Read More

  2. Universal and Disney roll out deep Florida Resident ticket discounts that leave Annual Passholders in the dust Read More

  3. Orlando bars Mathers Social Gathering, Shots and Joysticks get liquor licenses suspended Read More

  4. For the 4th month in a row, absolutely no one donated to Florida Gov. DeSantis' reelection PAC Read More

  5. The theme parks may have reopened, but it might not be enough to save Orlando's economy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation