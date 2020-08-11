HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

The Ensemble Company resumes 2020 season with timely 'The Lifespan of a Fact' in September

Posted By on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 11:36 AM

click image Penguin Point Proudctions, the home base of the Ensemble Company - PHOTO COURTESY PENGUIN POINT PROUDCTIONS/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Penguin Point Proudctions/Instagram
  • Penguin Point Proudctions, the home base of the Ensemble Company
Local repertory theater group the Ensemble Company has announced a new production of Broadway hit The Lifespan of a Fact set for September, as part of their second season.

This is the Central Florida debut of The Lifespan of a Fact, a play that made a splash on Broadway in 2018 with a cast that included Daniel "Harry Potter" Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale.



The play is based on an essay, and later a book, written by  John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, an unlikely comedy about a writer and fact-checker grappling over a sensational story about teen suicide in Las Vegas.

Variety opined that the "debate at the heart of this play transcends comedy and demands serious attention," a theme that is even more timely now.

And it seems a perfect fit for a young theater company that member Matthew MacDermid described last year to Live Active Cultures as "theater for adults, by adults."

Ensemble Company will resume a 2020 season that was paused in mid-March after the performance run of Mother of the Maid, in their home base of Penguin Point Productions at the Oviedo Mall. Penguin Point Productions reopened in July for live theater, one of the first spaces to do so in Central Florida.

Safety guidelines will be in place at the theater, with the current pandemic still very much present. Masks and temperature checks will be required, and Penguin Point will be capped at 33 percent attendance, or 50 people.

The Lifespan of a Fact plays from Sept. 11-Sept. 21, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at Penguin Point Productions. Tickets can be purchased here.


click to enlarge lifespan_social_media_screen.jpg


_
